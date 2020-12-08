Illinois Reports 7,910 New Cases of Coronavirus, 145 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 145 additional deaths Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuseday's new cases bring the state’s total to 804,174 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,487 total fatalities.

The state returned 95,825 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total,11,274,608 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.9% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.4% lower than one day prior.

As of midnight, 5,199 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,071 are currently in intensive care units, and 626 are on ventilators.