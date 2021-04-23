Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Walk-In COVID Vaccinations in Chicago, What to Know About ‘COVID Arm'

Chicago will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run sites starting Friday as availability allows.

And for many who get an mRNA COVID vaccine like Moderna or Pfizer, arm soreness is a common experience post-vaccination. But in some cases, there's also what's being called "COVID arm."

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

22 COVID Cases Reported Among Nearly 15K Fully Vaccinated Chicago Nursing Home Staff, Residents: CDC

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that 22 coronavirus cases were reported among fully vaccinated individuals at Chicago-area skilled nursing facilities between Dec. 2020 and March 2021, with two hospitalizations and one death reported among those cases.

According to the report, 12 residents and 10 staff members were diagnosed with the virus more than 14 days after receiving their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine as part of the study. In all, 7,931 residents and 6,834 staff members received two doses of the vaccine, meaning that less than one-tenth of a percent of those individuals ultimately contracted COVID during that time.

Of those 22 cases, 14, including eight residents and six staff members, had asymptomatic infections. Three symptomatic individuals had mild, non-specific symptoms. Two had mild specific symptoms, and three others were diagnosed with pneumonia.

Chicago to Offer Walk-In COVID Vaccinations at City-Run Sites Starting Friday

Chicago will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run sites starting Friday, as availability allows, the health department announced.

With vaccine eligibility expanded citywide to include residents age 16 and 17, Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged people to bring family members to walk-up and be vaccinated.

“Let’s make this a family affair. Bring your parents, guardians, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and neighbors,” Arwady said. "The only way we can stop this pandemic and get back to the things we love is for all Chicagoans to step up and get vaccinated.”

Here's a list of city-run vaccination sites that will offer walk-in appointments starting Friday.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,170 New COVID Cases, 33 Deaths, 131K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 131,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Thursday bring the state total to of 1,312,722 cases since the pandemic began. The 33 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,755, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 88,336 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

'COVID Arm': What to Know After Getting the Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines

"COVID arm" is used to describe delayed skin reactions such as rashes, which appear days after injection.

"COVID arm" is used to describe delayed skin reactions such as rashes, which appear days after injection.

"If it is going to arise, it usually appears about a week after your vaccine,” Dr. Brita Roy, an internal medicine physician and director of population health for Yale Medicine said. “It‘s a red, swollen area at the site of the shot."

Suburban High School Set to Hold Indoor Prom, Graduation Ceremony

A suburban high school has announced plans to hold an indoor prom with hundreds of students in attendance next month, along with a graduation ceremony the next day.

Carmel Catholic High School said Thursday that it will host a "full Junior and Senior Prom" at the school’s Mundelein campus, and "a full senior graduation ceremony" May 27 and 28.

The school plans use to rapid COVID tests for participating students in a partnership with the Lake County Health Department, allowing for test results within 15 minutes.

Officials said the rapid testing has been available daily throughout the school year and has been used for school-related events over the last month.

Cook County Anticipates Hearing From Feds on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine This Week

Cook County health officials said Wednesday that use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, currently paused for a federal review, could soon resume.

"We anticipate hearing from the CDC and the FDA later this week that the vaccine will be put back into use but probably with some restrictions and certainly a warning about the potential for the very rare complication of blood clots," Cook County Department of Public Health Senior Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said during a news conference Wednesday.

"Many people are asking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one-dose vaccine, and we will continue to offer it once it is approved for use again," she added.

"Our new case numbers are continuing to be high but it looks like we are leveling off with the daily numbers and our positivity rate," Rubin continued. "So that's good news but we need to remain vigilant and having all three vaccines available allows greater numbers of people to be vaccinated."

Some Illinois Hospitals Running Out of Beds Due to COVID-19

Several hospitals in northwest and central Illinois are running out of beds because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

About a half dozen hospitals operated by OSF HealthCare had 90% of their beds or more filled Tuesday, chief operating officer Dr. Michael Cruz told the Chicago Tribune.

OSF's St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria was at 97% occupancy, its St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96% and its St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had no available intensive care unit beds, Cruz said.

Wrong Vaccine for Second Dose Given at Suburban Chicago Mariano's

A small number of people scheduled Tuesday to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Mariano's in Aurora were given the Pfizer vaccine instead.

Jeff Chaney and his son were among the small group informed they got the wrong vaccine.

Chaney said he doesn’t understand how it could happen. "I gave you my card and it said right on there, you know, first dose is Moderna, so how could you, you know, go ahead and, you know, give me the Pfizer?" Chaney said.

A spokesperson for Mariano’s confirmed the incident in a statement, saying in part, "No adverse events for the affected patients have been reported. All impacted patients have been contacted. We thank these patients for their understanding and have apologized for their inconvenience. Kroger Health has reported to both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, and our team is investigating the matter and will take steps to prevent a similar situation from recurring in the future."

Loyola to Require Students to Be ‘Fully Vaccinated' Against COVID Before Fall Semester

Loyola University became the latest Chicago school to require students to receive the coronavirus vaccine before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester, the school announced Thursday.

If a student is not fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks since the last dose, by the start of the 2021-2022 school year or move-in date, the person will not be able to live in residence halls, go to in-person classes or participate in on-campus events, according to a statement from the school.

Both DePaul University and Columbia College will also require all students to receive coronavirus vaccinations before returning to campus in the fall.

More Than 700 Naperville Students Quarantined Last Week, Data Shows

More than 700 students in a Naperville school district were quarantined last week, data from the district showed Wednesday.

According to Naperville Community Unit School District 203's COVID dashboard, 707 students - including 424 high schoolers, 87 junior high students and 196 elementary school kids - along with two staff members were under quarantine the week of April 12.

Pfizer vs. Moderna Vaccines: Side Effects, Efficacy and More

As many Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments shift to doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in wake of a recommended pause in Illinois and Chicago, what can those who were once anticipating the single-shot vaccine now expect?

Though the pause in the J&J vaccine is likely only temporary, both the city and state have already switched many vaccination clinics and events to one of the remaining vaccines available.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he believes the U.S. will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week, though it could come with a warning or restriction attached.

