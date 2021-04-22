Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,170 New COVID Cases, 33 Deaths, 131K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,170 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 131,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Thursday bring the state total to of 1,312,722 cases since the pandemic began. The 33 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,755, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the last 24 hours, 88,336 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 22 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity remained the same Thursday, with 3.8% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven also remained at 4.4%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 131,411 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, which brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 123,078 doses.

As of Thursday, the state has administered over 8.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 10,581,985 doses.

As of midnight, 2,147 patients were hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 511 are in ICU beds and 238 are currently on ventilators in the state.