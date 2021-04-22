Suburban High School Set to Hold Indoor Prom With 1K Students, Graduation Ceremony

A suburban high school has announced plans to hold an indoor prom with more than 1,000 students in attendance next month, along with a graduation ceremony the next day.

Carmel Catholic High School said Thursday that it will host a "full Junior and Senior Prom" at the school’s Mundelein campus, and "a full senior graduation ceremony" May 27 and 28.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school plans use to rapid COVID tests for participating students in a partnership with the Lake County Health Department, allowing for test results within 15 minutes.

Officials said the rapid testing has been available daily throughout the school year and has been used for school-related events over the last month.

"More than 1,000 juniors and seniors are expected to attend their Prom and will receive the Rapid Covid Test before being allowed entrance to the festivities," a release from the school read. "The Junior Prom will be held for two hours, followed by Senior Prom for the same amount of time."

The release added that "dancing, touching, singing, and eating will all be permitted."

Senior students who test negative will also be eligible to attend a graduation ceremony on the school's football field the following day.

"Rather than looking to others for advice, Carmel has been leading the way with its partnership with Lake County Health Department, which has allowed the school to

operate as close to normal as possible since August," the release read.