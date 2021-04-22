Chicago to Offer Walk-In COVID Vaccinations at City-Run Sites Starting Friday

Chicago will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run sites starting Friday, as availability allows, the health department announced.

With vaccine eligibility expanded citywide to include residents age 16 and 17, Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged people to bring family members to walk-up and be vaccinated.

“Let’s make this a family affair. Bring your parents, guardians, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and neighbors,” Arwady said. "The only way we can stop this pandemic and get back to the things we love is for all Chicagoans to step up and get vaccinated.”

Here's a list of city-run vaccination sites that will offer walk-in appointments starting Friday:

Apostolic Faith Church

3823 S. Indiana Ave.

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richard J. Daley College

7500 S. Pulaski Rd.

Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chicago State University

Emil & Patricia A. Jones Convention Center, 9501 S. King Dr.

United Center

1724 W. Madison; go to lot E from the Madison Street entrance

Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Note: The United Center vaccination site also offers a drive-thru vaccination option

Wrigley Field: American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way

1119 W. Waveland Ave. (no access through the ballpark)

Proof of residency, employment or medical care in Chicago is required at city-run locations, according to the website, but no government issued ID is required.

For more locations to receive a walk-in COVID vaccination, click here.

Although appointments are no longer required at the above locations, the health department encouraged residents to continue to schedule times to receive the vaccine through ZocDoc. Click here to book an appointment.

Chicago residents who live in the following ZIP codes can use a separate registration link to register: 60609, 60615, 60616, 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60633, 60636, 60637, 60638, 60643, 60649, 60652, 60653, 60655, 60827.

Cook County is also offering walk-in availability for COVID vaccines at its Tinley Park and Matteson sites as part of a new pilot program aimed at combating a "plateau in demand."

The Tinley Park site, located at 18451 Convention Center Dr., currently has a supply of the Moderna vaccine and the Matteson site, at 4647 Promenade Way, is offering a supply of Pfizer vaccine, officials said, noting that 16 and 17-year-olds will only be eligible at the Matteson location as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those who would like to can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.