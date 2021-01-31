Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Moves to Phase 4 Mitigations, CPS, CTU Continue Negotiations

As the city of Chicago continues to see improvements in its coronavirus metrics, the state of Illinois has moved the city forward to Phase 4 mitigation rules.

Under the new rules, indoor bar service can resume, while capacity limits at tables have increased to six people per table.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from around the state:

Chicago Moves to Phase 4 Coronavirus Mitigation Rules, Officials Say

The city of Chicago is officially moving into Phase 4 of Illinois’ coronavirus mitigation plan thanks to continued improvements in positivity rates and hospitalizations, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday.

Under the parameters of Phase 4, indoor service at bars can resume, with indoor service continuing at restaurants, according to the IDPH website.

The move means that more than half of the state’s health care regions have now moved to Phase 4 mitigation rules. Most suburban communities remain under Tier 1 mitigations, which allow indoor dining but not indoor bar service.

Agreements Reached on 4 of Several Issues in CPS and CTU Dispute: Chicago Officials

The Chicago Public Schools and the city's teachers union became one closer to ending their in-person learning dispute Saturday as, according to city officials, both sides reached tentative agreements on four key issues.

The four issues were said to be health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing as well as health and safety committees.

"There is still significant work that needs to be done on the remaining several open issues," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a joint statement issued in the early evening. "We must make additional, meaningful progress today and tomorrow as time is running out."

Deerfield Girl Raises Money for Children's Hospital with Homemade Coasters

A suburban Deerfield third grader started crafting with beads as a fun hobby while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Ruby Goldkind, 8, is raising money for children in need with the beverage coasters she created.

"I wanted to help sick people, care for them and raise money to get the tools they need," said Goldkind, the founder of the recently-formed "Ruby's Tasty Treat Coasters."

Half of all proceeds raised go toward Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.