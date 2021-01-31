Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Chicago’s health care region became the sixth to move to Phase 4 coronavirus mitigations on Sunday, and it will soon be joined by another as Region 7 will likely move to the next phase of mitigation rules Monday.

According to the latest coronavirus metrics released by the state, all seven regions that will be in Phase 4 mitigations Monday are currently trending in the right direction to stay that way, with positivity rates remaining low and hospitalizations dropping in most of the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus metrics from each of the state’s 11 health care regions, broken down by which phase or tier the region is currently in:

Phase 4 Mitigations

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.5% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 32% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.4% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 26% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 4.2% (increasing)

ICU bed availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 4.7% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 23% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 9/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.1% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 33% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 6.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 27% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Illinois residents have continued to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but the state is reporting limited supplies. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Tier 1 Mitigations

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 6.3% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 7/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 7.1% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 28% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 6.6% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 33% (steady)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 6.4% (decreasing)

ICU bed availability: 25% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 10/10 days decreasing or steady

In order for a region to move from Tier 1 to Phase 4 mitigations, it must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or lower for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and decreasing or steady numbers of hospitalizations for seven of the preceding 10 days.

Tier 2 Mitigations:

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 7% (steady)

ICU bed availability: 18% (decreasing)

Hospitalization Trends: 8/10 days decreasing or steady

In order for a region to move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 mitigations, it must have a positivity rate of 8% or lower for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three straight days, and decreasing or steady numbers of hospitalizations for seven of the preceding 10 days.