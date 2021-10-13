Former Mass Vaccination Center to Reopen in DuPage County for Booster Shots

A vaccination clinic previously open during the height of vaccine efforts earlier this year will reopen Wednesday to offer booster shots in DuPage County, health officials said.

The DuPage County Health Department said its Community Vaccination Clinic would reopen at the DuPage County Complex in Wheaton to administer COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The booster shots will be available by appointment only and recipients will need to register in advance, officials said.

Those who are currently eligible include Pfizer vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least six months ago and are:

People who would like to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can also do so at the clinic, which will offer the Pfizer two-dose series and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive their first vaccine dose, but those under 18 will be required to have a parent or legal guardian.

Anyone seeking a second dose from the DuPage County Health Department after receiving their first dose elsewhere, must bring their CDC vaccination record card, health officials said.

Those who would like to register for an appointment can do so here or call (630) 682-7400.

The facility is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More information can be found here.