COVID Vaccine Eligibility, New Events Coming: The Latest Vaccine Updates in Illinois

As Illinois prepares to meet a new vaccine deadline, eligibility requirements could be changing, but when and how?

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Illinois Hopes to Open Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents Before May 1: Pritzker

Illinois plans to exceed President Joe Biden's promise to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday. While the governor declined to provide a start date for Phase 1C, the next vaccine rollout phase, he expressed optimism, noting Illinois has recently seen a significant increase in the amount of delivered vaccine doses. Read more here.

Phase 1C in Illinois? Pritzker Says Vaccine Eligibility Will Expand, But Gives No Timeline

When might Illinois expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C of its rollout?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said while he anticipates opening up vaccine eligibility - particularly in the months ahead to meet President Joe Biden's deadline of having all adults eligible by May 1 - the exact timing of Illinois' expansion isn't clear. Read more here.

New Illinois Mobile Vaccination Site Opens Wednesday

Starting this week, the National Guard will be brining vaccines to rural communities to set up events that will delivering upwards of 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine per day, the governor announced Monday. The program will begin with events in Fayette and Shelby counties before expanding to additional sites in Moultrie and Clay County later this week, the governor's office said. Only residents from the specified county will be able to receive vaccinations at the site. List of locations below:

Mar 15 Fayette County Health Department 416 W. Edwards, Vandalia, IL http://www.fayettehealthdept.org/COVID-19.html 1,000 County residents only Mar 17-18 Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area 1989 IL-16, Shelbyville, IL https://www.shelbyhealth.net/ 1,600 County residents only Mar 20 Moultrie County Location information to follow https://www.moultriehealth.org/ 800 County residents only Mar 22 Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Clay County 555 Park Road, Flora, IL https://www.healthdept.org/ 700 County residents only

Aurora to Open 1-Day COVID Vaccine Clinic Thursday

The city of Aurora on Monday is set to hold a one-day COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday at the former Carson Pirie Scott store located at 970 N. Lake Street. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, officials say. The appointments are open to Aurora residents only who qualify in Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan.

Vaccination Event Set for Schaumburg Convention Center Wednesday

Several suburban communities have partnered with Jewel Osco to host a large COVID-19 vaccination event in the coming weeks at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

As part of the event, first does of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to eligible residents on Wednesday, March 17, while second does will be given on Wednesday, April 7, according to a news release. Click here for more info.

DeKalb County to Open Vaccination Site at Northern Illinois University Arena Wednesday

DeKalb County will open a vaccination site in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center next week with help from the Illinois National Guard, state officials announced. DeKalb's location is expected to open Wednesday, according to the state, with a goal of administering up to 270 doses per day.

COVID Vaccine Appointments at United Center Open to 4 Additional Chicago ZIP Codes

The following Chicago ZIP codes can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center vaccination site: 60624, 60644, 60651, 60653. According to the mayor's office, the new ZIP codes are on Chicago's South and West Sides in an effort to increase vaccinations in neighborhood with a "high COVID-19 burden."

Will County to Open New COVID Vaccination Site Next Week

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are set to open in Will County later this month, health officials announced Friday. Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. For more information, click here.

Vaccinated State: The Path Forward

In the finale episode of "Vaccinated State," we look at what's ahead and hear a Chicagoan’s story that took a surprising turn, changing her decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch here.

