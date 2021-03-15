Aurora to Open COVID Vaccine Appointments for 4th 1-Day Clinic

The city of Aurora on Monday is set to open thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments for a one-day mass vaccination clinic this week, the fourth the city has held so far.

A total of 3,000 appointments will open at 3 p.m. Monday, city officials say. The clinic will be held on Thursday at the former Carson Pirie Scott store located at 970 N. Lake Street. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, officials say.

The appointments are open to Aurora residents only who qualify in Phase 1B Plus of the state's vaccine rollout plan, which includes those age 65 and older, in certain occupations like health care, education, grocery store employees and more, as well as with certain medical conditions like diabetes and cancer, among others.

For a full look at who's eligible to get vaccinated in Phase 1B Plus, click here.

Eligible Aurora residents can sign up for the vaccination event on the city's website here beginning at 3 p.m. Monday. Information on an option to register via telephone will be released closer to the sign-up time.

Two new coronavirus vaccination sites are also set to open in nearby Will County later this month for people eligible under Phase 1B, health officials say.

Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29.

The two clinics will administer vaccinations by appointment Tuesday through Sunday. To book an appointments, residents and workers in Will County can visit WillCountyHealth.org or call the COVID-19 Hotline at (815) 740-8977.

In Cook County, approximately 20,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments opened Friday for five locations and were filled within two hours.

All Cook County mass vaccination sites are by appointment only, health officials say, with proof of eligibility in Phases 1A or 1B required. The appointments can be made online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

The sites are part of several mass vaccination locations in Illinois. Currently, there are 22 statewide. Here's a full list.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.