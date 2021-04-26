Coronavirus in Indiana: 702 New Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 14K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 702 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths, along with more than 14,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 715,468 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 12,870, with another 410 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,662 new tests have been administered to 3,615 individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.6 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dipped to 4.8% on all tests and 12.6% on individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 893 residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, slightly more than the day before, and higher than the state's low point in early March.

Currently, 7.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 14,492 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, and 9,429 new individuals were fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,029,224 doses of the vaccines have been administered, with 1,739,982 individuals fully vaccinated, health officials say.