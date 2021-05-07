Coronavirus in Indiana: 1,189 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths, 43K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 1,189 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths, along with more than 43,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 727,764 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 12,983 with another 414 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 30,549 new tests have been administered, 5,562 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 9.9 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate rose slightly again from the day before to 5.1% on all tests and dipped slightly to 13.7% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 939 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a slight dip from the day before.

Currently, 7.2% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 3.0% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 43,643 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 31,850 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,496,606 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,077,914 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.