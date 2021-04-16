Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,866 New COVID Cases, 21 Deaths, 166K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 167,000 vaccinations administered.

In the last 24 hours, 93,602 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.5 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity remained the same Friday, with 4.2% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days also remained at 4.9%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 166,885 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Thursday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 129,664 doses.

As of Friday, the state has administered over 7.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,777,825 doses.

As of midnight, 2,058 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 468 are in ICU beds and 205 are currently on ventilators in the state.