Coronavirus in Illinois: 3,536 New COVID Cases, 31 Deaths, 138K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 31 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 138,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases brought the state to 1,288,934 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise over recent weeks in Illinois, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place.

Wednesday's 31 additional deaths brought the state to 21,570 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 88,390 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.3 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The statewide positivity dropped slightly on Wednesday, with 4.2% of all tests returning positive results. The positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days reamained at 5%, according to IDPH data.

The state reported 138,538 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data. Tuesday's vaccinations brought the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 132,810 doses.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 7.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic, while receiving 9,386,135 doses.

As of midnight, 2,076 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID, with numbers gradually ticking upward over the last month. Of those patients, 453 are in ICU beds and 198 are currently on ventilators in the state.