Coronavirus in Illinois: 26K New Cases, 123 Deaths in Last Week; 42 Counties Now at High Alert Level

Illinois health officials reported 26,462 new coronavirus cases over the past week, along with 123 additional deaths as 42 counties across the state are at a "high" community level of COVID-19.

The previous week, the state reported 30,762 new cases, 59 deaths and 59 counties at "high" community level.

The week before that, the state reported 35,371 new cases and 48 deaths.

In all, 3,620,877 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring the state to 34,539 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 208 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,471 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state. Of those patients, 181 are in ICU beds, and 67 on ventilators.

According to the CDC, 42 Illinois counties are now rated at "high" community level for COVID, including many of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area.

An additional 48 counties throughout the state are now rated at "medium community level."

The counties listed at a "high" community level are Adams, Calhoun, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Henderson, Jackson, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, Monroe, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, St. Clair, Stephenson, Vermilion, Warren, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago.

Over the past seven days, the state’s daily vaccination average dropped to 8,829 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 61,805 doses were administered across the state.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose. About 54% are also boosted.

At the high level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

In the counties at medium risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.