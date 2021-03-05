Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,442 New Cases, 33 Deaths, Over 131K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Friday reported 1,442 new cases of coronavirus, along with 33 additional deaths and more than 131,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,194,702 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 33 new deaths reported Friday bring the state to 20,700 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 103,336 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, officials said, lifting the total number of tests performed to 18,492,848.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate dropped to a record low of 2.2% Thursday, the same as the previous two days. For individuals tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at 2.8%, according to IDPH data.

As of Thursday night, 1,166 individuals were reported to be hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, with 263 patients in the ICU and 121 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 131,882 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, state health officials said. That puts the state at an average of 83,115 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

The state has administered 3,125,425 doses of the vaccine so far.