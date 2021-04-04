covid vaccine chicago

Chicago State University, Wrigley Field Campus Vaccination Sites Open Monday

Beginning April 5, Chicago residents eligible under Phase 1C will be able to get a vaccine from Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field

Two new mass vaccination sites in Chicago - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - will open beginning Monday.

Beginning April 5, city residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get a vaccine from Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

Appointments at the Chicago State University site can be made at the city's website, but "to ensure equitable distribution," initial appointments are only available to residents of the following ZIP codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.

As of Sunday evening, no appointments were available at the Gallagher Way site, as shown on the ZocDoc scheduling platform.

The sites will be open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C.

Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax

The Chicago State University location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.

The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health, as earlier reports had indicated. This site expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.

The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

Here's a full list of mass vaccination locations in the state as of March 29 and how to sign up for appointments:

DateLocationAddressAppointmentDaily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenAdams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Now OpenCook County: Tinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
 
Now OpenCook County: Triton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County: South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County:
Former K-Mart		1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenCook County:
Former HOBO		7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160 
Now OpenDuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenGrundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/540
Now OpenJackson County: Banterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenJackson County: Carbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/540
April 2Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.https://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenKane County:
Former Sam’s Club		501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia, ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750 
April 1Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center		102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US  400 
Now OpenMadison County:
Gateway Convention Center		1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
Now OpenSangamon County:
Orr Building		Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org1620
(217) 210-8801
Now OpenSt. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
April 2Will County:
Former Toys R Us		3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL  		https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw  800 
Now OpenWinnebago County: Former K-Mart1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  https://www.wchd.org/  1350
  Now OpenCity of Chicago: United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_USIndividuals who live and work in County
Mar 30McHenry County:
Former K-Mart		1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock ILhttps://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations  County residents only
Now OpenMcLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena		101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL  https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  County residents only
Now OpenRock Island County:
Camden Centre		2701 1st Street East, Milan IL  https://richd.org/County residents Only
    Now OpenVermilion County:
Danville Community College		2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
  Now Open  Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only

