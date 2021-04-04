Chicago State University, Wrigley Field Campus Vaccination Sites Open Monday

Two new mass vaccination sites in Chicago - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - will open beginning Monday.

Beginning April 5, city residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get a vaccine from Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

Appointments at the Chicago State University site can be made at the city's website, but "to ensure equitable distribution," initial appointments are only available to residents of the following ZIP codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.

As of Sunday evening, no appointments were available at the Gallagher Way site, as shown on the ZocDoc scheduling platform.

The sites will be open to all Chicagoans eligible in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C.

Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.

The Chicago State University location will be overseen by the Chicago Department of Public Health, with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) operating the site and vaccine administered by Howard Brown Health, the city said.

The location expects to administer 1,200 walk-up and 1,000 drive-thru vaccination appointments each day when at full capacity. The site will operate from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field will be operated by Advocate Aurora Health, as earlier reports had indicated. This site expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.

The newest locations come as the state touts an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive this week as vaccine eligibility expands to include additional essential workers.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

