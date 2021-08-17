Chicago Mask Mandate: Where Coverings Must be Worn, and When They Can be Removed

With the city of Chicago reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus per day, health officials have reinstituted a mask mandate for all residents age 2 and older, regardless of a person’s COVID vaccination status.

That mask mandate applies to all indoor public spaces, with specific exceptions, and will go into effect on Friday, according to city health officials.

Here are spaces where the new mask mandate will be in effect:

-In all indoor public settings, including in bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, private clubs and in common areas of condo and multi-residential buildings.

-On public transportation

-In healthcare settings

-In schools

-In correctional and congregate settings

There are numerous exceptions to the mask rule, including:

-Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments

-Masks can also be removed during specific activities that require their removal, including while getting beard shaves or facials at salons.

-Masks can also be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public. Employees in those settings must also be static, and must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from all other individuals.

Other notes from the press release:

-Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks in outdoor settings, but have the option to do so.

-Unvaccinated individuals are recommended, but not required, to wear masks in crowded outdoor settings.

-Capacity limits are not being imposed, and health officials don’t intend to re-introduce those measures, as hospitalizations and deaths remain low.