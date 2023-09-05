‘Corn Maze Beer Fest' returns to Indiana this fall

If you’ve been in a corn maze and thought to yourself that only beer could make it more fun, then do we have good news for you.

450 North Brewing Company is sponsoring the sixth annual “Corn Maze Beer Fest” in North Columbus, Indiana later this year.

According to a press release, more than 80 breweries from around the U.S. will have tables within the confines of the 11-acre corn maze on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Ticketholders will receive a tasting glass and unlimited free samples of beer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to organizers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There will also be food trucks, free water stations and live music on the property during the event.

VIP tickets to the event have already sold out, but general admission tickets are available for $60, plus fees, according to organizers. Designated driver tickets, which come with unlimited soft drinks, are being sold for $12.

More information can be found on the event’s website.