Colin Cowherd predicts Bears, NFC North 2023 season records

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd took to predicting every NFL record for the 2023 season.

When it came to the NFC North, he didn't have much to say about the Bears, predicting they finish last in the division.

"Bears 6-7 (wins), whatever," Cowherd said.

The Bears are, in fact, coming off a season where they recorded the worst record in the NFL. Their 3-14 regular season record earned them the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft; they eventually traded the pick for a slew of future selections and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Nevertheless, the Bears' offseason additions add logic to the idea of the Bears improving next season.

In free agency, Ryan Poles and the front office quickly bolstered their linebacker core with T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. The other big signing they landed was Nate Davis, inking the presumably starting right guard to a three-year deal. They also added a veteran presence to their defensive line and running back room.

At the draft, they notched a starting right tackle in the ferocious, violent Darnell Wright out of Tennessee. They focused on the defensive line with promising, athletic prospects in Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter Jr. Florida defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, a second-round pick, is expected to file in as a starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson.

There's a long way to go in the Bears' rebuild, no doubt. But one could believe their offseason additions could have a significant enough effect to bring them to a .500 record. Maybe? I don't know. They probably won't win the division. They likely won't make the playoffs.

But they should improve. Technically, "6-7 wins" is an improvement. But I'm sure Bears fans believe and hope for more success in 2023, myself included.

