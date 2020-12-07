Chicago Mom Spreads ‘Lasagna Love,' and So Can You This Holiday Season

“Lasagna Love” is a national grassroots movement to bring comfort to households dealing with the coronavirus through a home cooked meal, and in the Chicago area, around 500 pasta dishes have been made by volunteers, and delivered to those in need, according to regional leader Marci Sieracki.

“I can’t think of a better way to show somebody that you care about them than through a nice warm, home cooked meal,” said Sieracki. “Lasagna is comfort food.”

Since October, Sieracki has cooked around a dozen lasagna dishes in her Roscoe Village kitchen.

She says hundreds of volunteers have reached out to make food for others.

Those who would like to volunteer to cook lasagna or would like to request a dish, can submit a request through the Lasagna Love website.

“They don’t have to worry about what’s going to be on the table that night. There’s a lot of stigma around, especially for women, about asking for help,” said Sieracki. “We want to help take that away.”

You don’t have to be a professional chef to participate. The recipe is provided upon signing up to be a “Lasagna Mama.”

“We’re not judging, we don’t care really what’s going on,” said Sieracki. “If you raise your hand and ask for help, we’re going to help you.”