Chicago channels Kendrick Lamar amid viral Bean vs. Empire State Building feud

Chicago and New York have always had a bit of a rivalry, but an ongoing social media feud between two of those cities’ most iconic landmarks has set social media ablaze, with the Windy City even channeling its inner Kendrick Lamar.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the city’s official feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a short video clip of The Bean, and addressed it to New York’s Empire State Building.

“20 million visitors a year. Free to the public. They not like us,” the video says.

The feud between the iconic structures began in late June when The Bean, officially known as “Cloud Gate,” reopened to the public.

In response to a tweet about that reopening, the Empire State Building’s social media team featured a clip of Wendy Williams saying “clap if you care” to a silent audience.

The building then took things a step further on Wednesday when they said they were changing their banner image on X to a photo of The Bean, but instead posted a picture of a trash can.

Nvm I got it https://t.co/Rnc4Y0ExwC — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) July 3, 2024

Chicago’s social media team finally issued their response Wednesday in what is quickly becoming a viral feud.

Even the song choice beneath the video was deliberately chosen, as the 15-second clip features the Kendrick Lamar song “Not Like Us.”

In May, Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake each released songs, with nearly two dozen tracks flying back and forth between the artists during an epic feud that took the internet by storm.

That feud escalated when Lamar linked up with Future and producer Metro Boomin on the track “Like That.” According to NBC News, Lamar lobbed insults at J. Cole and Drake, responding to a line in the duo’s song “First person Shooter.”

“Not Like Us," released toward the tail end of that battle, was named the best track of the ongoing feud by Complex, and the song even debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100.