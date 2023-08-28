Bears roster cuts tracker: transaction reports to get to 53-man roster

If the Chicago Bears could, they’d keep every player on their roster from OTAs to the end of Week 18. But they can’t. By 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the team will need to trim their roster from the 91 players they carried throughout the summer to 53.

‘It’s a big emotional swing, because the way I feel, anytime you’re telling someone no and they worked as hard as they worked, that’s a big deal,” said defensive coordinator Alan Williams. “So right now I do care about people. This is a people business.”

The Bears began making their cuts in earnest on Sunday night when they released backup quarterback P.J. Walker and 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood. Per several reports, the team made more moves on Monday, and those reports will continue to trickle out up to Tuesday’s deadline.

We’ll track all those moves here, so bookmark this page in your browser– or keep it open and refresh it on your phone– if you want to follow along.

P.J. WALKER - QUARTERBACK

The Bears gave Walker a two-year contract and over $2 million in guaranteed money this offseason to act as Justin Fields’ primary backup, but he never got in a groove over the summer program. Walker was underwhelming in most practices and preseason games– except for the preseason finale when he was playing against the Bills’ third and fourth stringers. The move was an early indication that the Bears will value performance on the field over money they owe guys when picking who will stay and who will go. We’ll see if that trend continues.

ALEX LEATHERWOOD - LEFT GUARD

The Bears took a flier on Leatherwood when they claimed him off waivers last season– meaning they also inherited his more lucrative rookie contract, rather than trying to wait and sign him to a cheaper deal. Things got off to a bad start when Leatherwood contracted mononucleosis and missed around two months before he really got started. Leatherwood never got settled once he returned and bounced around several positions on the line.

GABE HOUY - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

The Bears waived Houy with an injury designation on Sunday night. The team brought him in as an undrafted free agent this year, and he was a longshot to make the roster.

DAURICE FOUNTAIN - WIDE RECEIVER

#Bears have informed WR Daurice Fountain he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears added Reece Fountain to their practice squad last October and he was a good training camp wide receiver. If this was last season he may have had a better shot of making the team, but with the additions of D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool and Tyler Scott, he had an uphill battle to make the team.

KELLEN DIESCH - OFFENSIVE TACKLE

#Bears are expected to place OT Kellen Diesch on waivers. He joined their practice squad on Sept. 1 last season. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

Diesch was a UDFA for the Dolphins in 2022, and the Bears added him to their practice squad when the Dolphins cut him at the end of August. He never was able to beat out Larry Borom for meaningful backup tackle reps this summer.

BOBBY HASKINS -OFFENSIVE TACKLE

#Bears have informed OL Bobby Haskins he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears signed Haskins as a UDFA this offseason. Like Diesch and Houy he was a longshot to make the team.

LOGAN STENBERG - OFFENSIVE GUARD

The Bears are releasing guard Logan Stenberg, per source. They claimed him off waivers earlier this month. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 28, 2023

The Bears claimed Stenberg off waivers at the beginning of August, and the presumption was that he would push for backup IOL snaps. He never made it ahead of Ja’Tyre Carter or Alex Leatherwood, though.

BRAVVION ROY - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Bears are waiving DT Bravvion Roy, per source. Experienced young nose tackle (45 games, 15 starts) on waivers. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 28, 2023

The Bears claimed Roy off waivers this August, but he never made much of a splash at camp. He’s played in 45 career games with 76 tackles, one sack and one interception.

MICHAEL OJEMUDIA - CORNERBACK

#Bears have informed CB Michael Ojemudia he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears claimed OJ off waivers in Dec. 2022 and he made it onto the field for one special teams snap in Week 18. He had an up and down training camp with some great plays and some not-so-great plays.

NSIMBA WEBSTER - WIDE RECEIVER

The #Bears are expected to release WR Nsimba Webster. He is a strong candidate to return on the practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears claimed Webster off waivers after cut down day in 2021. He played four games that year as a punt returner, but didn’t make much of an impact. He played two games last season and caught two balls for 14 yards.

ANDREW BROWN - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

#Bears have informed DT Andrew Brown he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears signed Brown off of the Cardinals practice squad last November to boost their anemic defensive line. The team loved what he brought as a nose tackle, even though he only notched one tackle in five games. Draft picks Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, plus free agent signing Andrew Billings, made Brown more expendable this year.

D’ANTHONY JONES - DEFENSIVE END

#Bears are waiving former @UHCougarFB defensive lineman D'Anthony Jones following a strong preseason, per a league soruce — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

The Bears signed Jones to a UDFA deal this offseason after he notched 14 sacks in his last two seasons at Houston. He didn’t make a big enough splash at camp to stick around.

DAVION TAYLOR - LINEBACKER

#Bears have informed LB Davion Taylor he will be waived. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears signed Taylor midway through August after they let other linebackers go. He never ascended the depth chart in his quick stint with the team.

BARRINGTON WADE - LINEBACKER

#Bears have informed LB Barrington Wade he will be placed on waivers. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

The Bears signed Wade on Aug. 8, right after they waived kicker Andre Szmyt and tight end Jake Tonges. Similar to Taylor, he never ascended the depth chart.

