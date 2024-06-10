Money Report

Why ‘Hit Man' star Glen Powell hopes he hasn't ‘made it': ‘There's no certainties in this town'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Glen Powell is one of the hottest movie stars in the world right now.

Following a scene-stealing turn as Jake "Hangman" Seresin in 2022's billion-dollar-grossing "Top Gun: Maverick", the 35-year-old has quickly become one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men.

His romantic comedy "Anyone But You" grossed more than $200 million over the summer, and he has received critical acclaim for his performance in Richard Linklater's "Hit Man" which debuted on Netflix last weekend. Later this summer he is headlining "Twisters", the sequel to the 1996 disaster film.

But despite his current success, Powell said in a recent interview with CBS Mornings that he doesn't feel like he's "made it."

"I've had the benefit of watching other guys in my position have the same moment," he told Gayle King. "Sometimes it lasts and sometimes it doesn't."

Powell has been working in Hollywood since he was cast as Long-Fingered Boy in 2003's "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over". But it took nearly 20 years from his onscreen debut to get to the point where he's looked at as a bankable leading man.

The "Devotion" actor said he doesn't want to think of himself as "making it" because that implies a sense of having achieved an ultimate goal. And success, he knows, can be fleeting.

"There's no certainties in this town," he said. "For me, I hope there's no endgame. I hope I've not made it. I just want to keep doing this job for as long as I'm alive. That's my plan."

For now, though, Powell is enjoying the moment and sharing it with those who helped him get there. The Texan invited his parents to be a part of the CBS profile, crediting them with helping him prepare for auditions when he was a young actor just trying to get by.

"You don't ever know how far this journey is going to take you, but I knew they were going to be with me win or lose," he said. "That's been amazing because right now, we're getting to win."

