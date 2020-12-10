Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: FDA Advisory Panel Meets Today to Vote on Whether to Recommend Approval of Pfizer's Covid Vaccine

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A Food and Drug Administration panel is meeting Thursday to vote on whether to recommend the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Money Report

AMC 8 mins ago

Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS Unlikely to Follow WarnerMedia's 2021 Movie Plan

Los Angeles 15 mins ago

Nonprofit Helps Latina Women Address Stark Race, Gender Disparities Amid the Covid Crisis

Before the vote from the agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, the independent group of medical experts will assess Pfizer's clinical trial data and offer their opinions on the vaccine, including whether the benefits outweigh the risks for emergency use.

The FDA isn't required to follow the advisory group's advice, but it often does.

A recommendation from the advisory committee is the last step before the FDA is likely to give the final OK to distribute the potentially lifesaving doses throughout the United States. The vaccine would be the first approved for use in the U.S.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbiotechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us