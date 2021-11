[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at its historic low of 0.1%. Sterling fell sharply following the announcement.

