Trump Media hires new auditor after previous accounting firm charged with ‘massive fraud'

Trump Media hired a new auditor, after the Truth Social owner fired its previous public accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA.

The Securities and Exchange Commission last week accused BF Borgers of massive fraud in preparing more than 1,500 regulatory filings for public companies.

Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, said in an SEC filing that it has hired Semple, Marchal & Cooper LLP to replace BF Borger.

Former President Donald Trump is the majority shareholder in Trump Media.

Trump Media hired a new auditor over the weekend, after its previous public accounting firm was accused Friday of perpetrating a massive fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Truth Social owner fired BF Borgers CPA after the SEC accused the firm of failing to perform actual audits of its clients, before signing off on more than 1,500 regulatory filings for public companies.

Trump Media said it had engaged Semple, Marchal & Cooper LLP on Saturday to replace BF Borgers.

As part of its settlement with the regulator, BF Borgers and its owner agreed to a permanent ban from auditing public companies.

The ban required Trump Media and other public companies that had used BF Borgers to find new auditors.

"The decision to change independent registered public accounting firms was made with the recommendation and approval of the Audit Committee of the Company," Trump Media said Monday in an 8-K filing to announce its new auditor.

Former President Donald Trump owns 65% of Trump Media's stock, which trades under the DJT ticker of his initials.

A spokesperson for Trump Media did not immediately reply Monday, when CNBC asked whether the company plans to ask Semple, Marchal & Cooper to review the past work done by BF Borgers to determine whether the firm violated auditing industry standards in Trump Media's case.

CNBC also requested comment from Phoenix-based Semple, Marchal, whose website said the firm in its four decades of operation it has "become a preeminent, and highly respected, certified public accounting firm."

The SEC called BF Borgers a "sham audit mill" in its civil regulatory action, accusing the Lakewood, Colorado, firm and its owner, Benjamin Borgers of "deliberately" and "systematically" failing to conduct audits and quarterly reviews in accordance with public accounting firm standards.

More than 500 public companies' SEC filings were impacted by Borgers' systemic failure to properly audit its clients, the commission said Friday.

Financial information that Borgers signed off on was incorporated into more than 1,500 SEC filings dating from early 2021 through mid-2023.

BF Borgers and its owner agreed to pay a combined $14 million in penalties.

Trump Media was not yet publicly traded at the time of the alleged conduct by BF Borgers. But the firm was acting as Trump Media's auditor during that time.

The SEC also said Friday that reports filed by companies that used BF Borgers "do not necessarily need to be amended solely because" of the commission's cease-and-desist order.

"However, issuers should consider whether their filings may need to be amended to address any reporting deficiencies arising from the BF Borgers engagement," the SEC said.

In its SEC filing Monday, Trump Media said, "BF Borgers' audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to audit scope or accounting principles."

"During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this report, there were no disagreements, as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, between the Company and BF Borgers on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to BF Borgers' satisfaction, would have caused BF Borgers to make reference to such disagreements in its audit reports," Trump Media said in the filing.

Trump Media's stock became publicly traded on March 26 after the company completed a merger with the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was previously publicly traded.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.