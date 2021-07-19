Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower, 10-Year Treasury Around 1.27%

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday morning, with the 10-year falling to around 1.27%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.275% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.905%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 10-year Treasury yield hovered near 1.3% on Friday, with data showing that retail sales had rebounded 0.6% in June, versus a 0.4% drop expected by economists.

Money Report

Boris Johnson 2 hours ago

England Takes Leap Into the Unknown, Lifting Covid Rules as Cases Surge

Markets 3 hours ago

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Drops Deal to Buy 10% of Universal Music

Morgan Stanley says it's time to invest in the UK — and names its favorite stocks

Nomura picks 2 winning stocks in Japan — one is already up 122%

There's a 'better hedge' against rising inflation — and it's not gold, says fund manager

In terms of data due out on Monday, the National Association of Home Builders is set to release its latest survey results at 10 a.m. ET, giving consumers a glimpse into sentiment across the housing market. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the reading to be unchanged from the prior month at 81. Anything above 50 is considered positive sentiment.

Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.

CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19MarketsUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us