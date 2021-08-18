Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting are due to be published at 2 p.m. ET.
  • Data for the number of building permits issued, as well as the number of housing projects started in July, will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose nearly 2 basis points to 1.275% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 1 basis point, rising to 1.933%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's July meeting are due to be published at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors will be poring over the minutes for any indicators as to when the Fed will start to taper its bond buying program.

In addition, data for the number of building permits issued, as well as the number of housing projects started in July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held on Wednesday for $30 billion of 119-day bills and $27 billion of 20-year bonds.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesJoe BidenCOVID-19Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us