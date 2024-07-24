The 10 most underrated U.S. cities to buy a home—the top 5 have median prices less than $300,000

If you want to experience city living but your house hunt has been less than fruitful, you might be overlooking some underrated cities to buy a home in the United States.

The most underrated city for homebuyers doesn't fall on one of the coasts, but instead in northern Alabama, according to a recent LendingTree report. Huntsville, Alabama, topped the ranking of best overlooked metro areas for homeownership, which evaluated a range of factors, including median home value, homeownership rate and median annual property taxes.

The study looked at 142 metropolitan areas outside of the 50 largest U.S. cities with populations of at least 250,000. The population minimum helped guaranteed that the areas wouldn't be so small as to be completely overlooked by those who want to live in a city.

Though Huntsville didn't rank first in any one category, the city was generally strong across the board. It has a high median home value compared with the other cities on the list, but it has the fourth-lowest property taxes.

Experts typically recommend spending less than 30% of your income on housing, and Huntsville residents only shell out 17.5% of income on median monthly housing costs, a figure that was the second lowest in that category among cites considered in the report.

Cities in Indiana, which boasts one of the best U.S. housing markets, and West Virginia rounded out the top five, all of which had median home values of less than $300,000. That's in contrast with the national median home price of an existing home, which was around $426,900 as of June.

Here are the 10 most underrated cities to buy a home in the U.S., according to LendingTree.

1. Huntsville, Alabama

Homeownership rate : 70.46%

: 70.46% Median home value : $292,700

: $292,700 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $963

2. Huntington, West Virginia

Homeownership rate: 74.3%

74.3% Median home value: $155,200

$155,200 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,209

3. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Homeownership rate: 70.67%

70.67% Median home value: $200,400

$200,400 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,535

4. Charleston, West Virginia

Homeownership rate: 68.93%

68.93% Median home value: $128,400

$128,400 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $977

5. South Bend, Indiana

Homeownership rate: 68.86%

68.86% Median home value: $187,400

$187,400 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,605

6. Canton, Ohio

Homeownership rate: 69.92%

69.92% Median home value: $170,400

$170,400 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $2,309

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Homeownership rate: 76.49%

76.49% Median home value: $195,100

$195,100 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $3,123

8. Salisbury, Maryland

Homeownership rate: 77.2%

77.2% Median home value: $338,600

$338,600 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,476

9. Columbia, South Carolina

Homeownership rate: 70.07%

70.07% Median home value: $218,300

$218,300 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,336

10. Kingsport, Tennessee

Homeownership rate: 74.82%

74.82% Median home value: $185,700

$185,700 Median annual property taxes for homes with a mortgage: $1,055

