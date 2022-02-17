Senate Passes Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown, Sends It to Biden

The Senate passed a short-term government spending bill, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk and preventing a government shutdown.

The legislation will keep the government running through March 11.

Lawmakers hope to reach a long-term spending agreement during those three weeks.

The Senate passed a short-term government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk hours before a shutdown deadline.

The measure, which passed with a 65-27 vote, will keep the government running through March 11. Congress had to approve a spending plan before the end of the day Friday.

Lawmakers hope to buy enough time to pass legislation that would fund federal operations through Sept. 30. Earlier this month, appropriators announced an agreement on a framework for long-term spending.

They will still have to negotiate spending details and approve legislation before the next shutdown deadline in three weeks.

Government shutdowns can lead to furloughs of some federal workers and the suspension of certain services. They can also hamper the economy.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Congress has kept the lights on through several stopgap measures since September. Lawmakers have often used continuing resolutions, which fund the government at previously approved levels for a set period of time, in recent years when they cannot agree on full-year spending plans.

Washington appeared unwilling to risk a shutdown during a midterm election year and at a time when the U.S. is trying to deter a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Senate passed the legislation before a planned weeklong recess.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.