Rivian lowers earnings guidance after missing Wall Street's third-quarter expectations

Rivian Automotive missed Wall Street's third-quarter expectations, including a massive difference in revenue of $116 million.

The automaker's net loss narrowed year-over-year to $1.1 billion compared with $1.37 billion during the third quarter of 2023.

Rivian executives will host an earnings conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Rivian Automotive lowered its earnings forecast for the year after missing Wall Street's third-quarter expectations, including a significant miss in revenue.

Here's how the company performed in the quarter, compared with average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Loss per share: 99 cents adjusted vs. a loss of 92 cents expected

99 cents adjusted vs. a loss of 92 cents expected Revenue: $874 million vs. $990 million expected

Rivian said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of between a loss of $2.83 billion and a loss of $2.88 billion loss. That compares to a previous guidance of roughly $2.7 billion loss.

Rivian reconfirmed plans Thursday to achieve a "modest positive gross profit" during the fourth quarter of this year. The company reported a negative gross profit of $392 million for the third quarter compared with a loss of $477 million a year earlier.

The automaker's net loss narrowed year-over-year to $1.1 billion compared to $1.37 billion during the third quarter of 2023. Its revenue compared to a year ago dropped by 34.6% amid supplier disruptions that impacted the company's production.

Rivian last month lowered its annual production forecast from 57,000 units to between 47,000 and 49,000 due to the disruption.

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional updates.