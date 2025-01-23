Money Report

Oil turns lower after Trump says he'll ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring the price down

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a special address remotely during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yves Herman | Reuters

Crude oil futures fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce prices.

Trump claimed the Saudis and OPEC were responsible for fueling the war in Ukraine through higher oil prices. He said the war would end if crude prices were slashed.

"I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil," Trump said in an address to the World Economic Forum. "If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately."

"They're very responsible, actually, to a certain extent, for what's taking place," Trump said of the Saudis and OPEC. "Millions of lives are being lost."

U.S. crude oil fell 85 cents, or 1.13%, to $74.59 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 73 cents, or 0.92%, to $78.27 per barrel.

Oil was higher on the session before Trump began speaking.

