Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Let's stay away' from Unity Software

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vistra: "It's a momentum stock, and momentum stocks can't really withstand that kind of drop. That said, I do think that it's the sweet spot of the energy, energy market. I prefer Constellation." "

Novavax: "No, you're not going to get me in that one...Anything Covid is not really making a lot of money for people. I do believe that that was a very lucky break for them, but it's not going to get me into that stock. It lost too much money for people."

Twilio: "I still can't recommend Twilio."

H.B. Fuller: "...It's a great, little industrial company. It's been around forever and you should buy it."

Unity Software: "That is just a falling knife...Let's stay away."

Ardagh Metal Packaging: "I do not know that one."

SoFi: "Right now, that last quarter was not great. I just didn't like it. And I'm going to have to wait."

