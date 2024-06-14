Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Let's stay away' from Unity Software

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vistra: "It's a momentum stock, and momentum stocks can't really withstand that kind of drop. That said, I do think that it's the sweet spot of the energy, energy market. I prefer Constellation." "
Novavax: "No, you're not going to get me in that one...Anything Covid is not really making a lot of money for people. I do believe that that was a very lucky break for them, but it's not going to get me into that stock. It lost too much money for people."
Twilio: "I still can't recommend Twilio."
H.B. Fuller: "...It's a great, little industrial company. It's been around forever and you should buy it."
Unity Software: "That is just a falling knife...Let's stay away."
Ardagh Metal Packaging: "I do not know that one."
SoFi: "Right now, that last quarter was not great. I just didn't like it. And I'm going to have to wait."
