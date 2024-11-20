Money Report

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

  • Gautam Adani was been indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme.
  • The billionaire is chair of India's Adani Group conglomerate and one of the world's richest people.

Gautam Adani, the chair of India's Adani Group and one of the world's richest people, has been indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, authorities said Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

