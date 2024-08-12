Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets set to open mixed after volatile week; India inflation and industrial data in focus

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

Amit Dave | Reuters
  • Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mixed on Monday after a roller-coaster week that saw steep sell-offs followed by a sharp recovery, especially in Japan stocks.
  • Traders will assess inflation and industrial output data set to come out of India.

Futures for key U.S. indexes were lower as investors awaited key inflation data due later this week. Major Wall Street averages rose Friday, with the indexes making a sharp recovery from last week's volatile market rout.

The Dow ended Friday down 0.6%, while the S&P 500 fell a slight 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished with a 0.18% loss.

In Asia, traders on Monday will assess inflation and industrial output data from India.

Economists polled by Reuters expect India's year-on-year CPI inflation to fall sharply to 3.65% in July, from 5.08% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, India's industrial output for June is expected to come in at 5.5%, slightly down from 5.9% in May.

Futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,790, higher than its last close of 7,777.7.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,062, slightly lower than the HSI's last close of 17,090.23.

Japan markets will remain closed on Monday due to a holiday.

—CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.

