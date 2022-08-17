Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Wall Street Cools Following Fed Minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates on Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Thursday after the latest Wall Street rally cooled overnight and July minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee pointed to "little evidence inflation pressures were subsiding" at the time of the meeting.

It was a sea of red in Australian and Japanese markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.58%.Japan's Nikkei 225, the Topix index and South Korea's Kospi all dipped about 1% in early trade.

Losses were felt across industries from retail to mining. Australian coal producer Whitehaven Coal, however, continued to stand out, posting 3.5% gains in early trade. The company benefitted from surging coal prices that have been on the rise since last year as the global economy opened for business.

MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17%.

After hiking rates by 50 basis points Wednesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday he was confident inflation was falling.

"We are not saying we are out of the woods, we got still some work to do, but we have time on our side," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

After the market closed Wednesday, Tencent posted its first ever quarterly sales fall. The company said its earnings were hurt by a lack of game approvals and regulations that limit playing time, pandemic lockdowns and a weak economy that hurt ad sales.

Australia will be releasing its unemployment figures.

Chinese blackouts continue in Sichuan, Yangtze

China is battling a power outage in the Yangtze river area, which is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave.

Top temperatures have disrupted crop growth and threatened livestock.

China's southwestern province Sichuan is also rationing power amid blackouts that has swept across homes and businesses.

The latest blackouts were reminiscent of the major blackout last year that enveloped many of China's key manufacturing hubs particularly in the south such as Guangdong.

Chinese vice premier Han Zheng visited the State Grid Corporation on Wednesday and called for more efforts to shore up power supply for residents and key industries, a state media report said.

