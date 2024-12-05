American Airlines chooses Citi as sole credit card partner, drops Barclays

American Airlines has co-branded credit card deals with Citi and Barclays because of its 2013 merger with US Airways.

Co-branded credit card deals bring in billions for airlines and drive profitability.

The new deal with Citi takes effect in January 2026.

American Airlines has inked a long-awaited credit card deal with Citigroup, dropping its other partner, Barclays.

The airline said Wednesday that it expects payments it receives from its co-branded credit card and other partners to grow 10% a year. In the 12 months through Sept. 30, American brought in $5.6 billion from these deals.

CNBC reported in September that the airline was in talks to pick Citi as its exclusive credit card partner.

American shares were up more than 6% in premarket trading after unveiling the new Citi deal and raising its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.