Here are some Bulls' possibilities at No. 11 in NBA Draft

So now what?

The Chicago Bulls stayed at No. 11 following Sunday's NBA Draft lottery. The last time they held that pick they drafted Will Perdue in 1988.

Coincidentally, size and a potential backup center is on the Bulls' list of needs as the draft process begins in earnest with this week's Draft Combine in Chicago. When it culminates on June 26-27, the Bulls will likely use the "best player available" philosophy in a draft short on high-level starpower but long on potential.

The Bulls also need shooting, more size in their frontcourt beyond backup center and perhaps even a floor general.

Here are brief snippets on some potential names to watch, with the intel coming from various conversations with scouts and league executives.

Dalton Knecht, G-F, Tennessee

The athletic 6-foot-6-inch, 204 pound wing shot 39.7 percent from the shorter 3-point line in his lone season at Tennessee, where he played after spending his first two seasons with Northern Colorado and starting in junior college. He shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range overall and averaged over 20 points in his sophomore and junior seasons.

Some teams might look at a prospect who turned 23 in April as a negative. But the Bulls are in competitive mode seemingly always and Knecht checks the boxes of toughness and shooting for a team that desperately needs to improve its 3-point prowess.

Like many rookies, he'll need to improve defensively.

Isaiah Collier, G, USC

Last season, the Bulls emphasized paint attacks and Collier, a physical specimen for his position at 6 feet, 4 inches and 205 pounds, is adept in this category. Plus, he showed the ability to create shots for himself and others in his lone season with the Trojans.

Collier would need to develop his shot---he shot 33.8 percent from 3-point range---and cut down on his tendency to commit silly turnovers. But with his ballhandling and physicality, he'd serve as solid insurance if Lonzo Ball isn't able to complete his NBA comeback.

For all the guards on the roster, the Bulls still don't possess a true halfcourt organizer. Collier potentially could develop into that role, allowing Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to play more off-the-ball.

Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Some mock drafts have this athletic but raw prospect off the board He's the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams. But if he's still available, his 7-foot-1-inch wingspan and upside could be too good to pass up despite his seeming duplication of Julian Phillips.

Williams, who is listed at 6-8 and 185 pounds, will need to add strength. But he's an adept finisher at the rim with strong potential as a shooter. His defense is advanced for someone who has to turn 20.

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

This may be too high for the 7-footer, who moves around in the halfcourt setting well and is a skilled big man. But the Bulls could lose Andre Drummond in free agency and prepare for when Nikola Vučević's contract ends in two years.

Like Vučević, Filipowski is comfortable posting up or shooting 3-pointers while serving as a potential offensive hub in the halfcourt. Also like Vučević, he would struggle to switch onto smaller players and guard 1-on-1 in space.

But he has solid rim protection potential and was often tasked with coordinating coverages as the defensive quarterback.

