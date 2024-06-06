Illinois' Free Fishing Days gives residents incentive to head outdoors

Anglers looking to get out on the water this summer will be given incentive to do so as part of Illinois' Free Fishing Days this month.

That event, held each year in conjunction with National Go Fishing Day, will give residents the opportunity to fish without a license for several days this month.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Free Fishing Days will take place June 14-17, coinciding with Father’s Day Weekend.

Any Illinois residents can fish without purchasing a license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp, according to IDNR officials.

Several communities will host events in conjunction with Free Fishing Days, including Will County’s Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. That facility, located within the Hidden Oaks Preserve in suburban Bolingbrook, will feature three days of giveaways and events, according to officials.

Those giveaways will include free containers of nightcrawlers on Friday and sweet treats on Sunday, according to the Forest Preserves of Will County.

After Free Fishing Days end, anyone over the age of 16 is required to have a fishing license in Illinois if they want to get out on the water. A fishing license in Illinois can be purchased for $15, and is available either at vendors throughout the state or via the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.