Bulls poised to add Javonte Green on 10-day contract

Who knows if NBC Sports Chicago broadcaster Stacey King will get to use his signature "there's five Javontes out there" phrase or not.

But starting at Saturday's morning shootaround, there will at least be one Javonte Green, who is poised to sign a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. The news, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by a source, means the Bulls received an injury hardship exception from the NBA because they currently don't have a roster spot.

They do, however, have multiple players enduring long-term injuries. Julian Phillips remained in a walking boot per coach Billy Donovan's latest update, joining Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball on the sidelines. LaVine and Williams underwent season-ending surgeries this season.

Green, a popular undersized forward who wasn't re-signed after he underwent knee surgery last season, recently caught up with his former teammates in San Francisco following the Bulls-Golden State Warriors game. Green has averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 minutes over 10 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

Originally acquired from the Boston Celtics along with Daniel Theis and Troy Brown Jr. in the three-team trade involving Luke Kornet, Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison, Green started 45 of 65 games in 2021-22 as Donovan consistently relied on him as an undersized power forward.

Green underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right knee in January of last season and only played 32 minutes over four games for the Bulls afterward.