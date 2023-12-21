Bulls' Andre Drummond outplays Victor Wembanyama, posts unique stat line in NBA history

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

From Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu swarming him as he prepared to do an interview to Dalen Terry dousing him with a water shower, it's clear how much his teammates value Andre Drummond.

"His physicality changed the game for us at both ends," White said.

Drummond finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and two blocks in the Bulls' third straight victory Thursday night, marking the first time in NBA history somebody has reached those levels while playing fewer than 20 minutes. That said, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan extended Drummond's second-quarter run because of the impact he was making and played him 19 minutes overall, higher than his season average of 13.3.

Drummond exited from his second-quarter rotational turn in the Bulls' victory over the San Antonio Spurs to a standing ovation.

"The fans here in Chicago, I love you guys," Drummond said.

Some of Drummond's extended minutes matched him up against Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, against whom he used his strength to play well against.

"I did think the physicality of Andre held him up," Donovan said. "He did a great job. He was a presence on rolls to the rim, ducking in and sealing. His rebounding allowed us to get out in transition."

Wembanyama scored a season-low seven points to go with five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Even on an off night, the rookie made his presence felt.

"It's crazy the amount of shots he alters on defense," White said. "Offensively, he had the behind-the-head pass. He's just a different type of talent. . . . Obviously, he's really freaking good at basketball."

