Bears vs. Lions: Inactive player reports released by teams

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are finishing preparations for their Thanksgiving showdown, and provided injury updates on several key players.

The Bears had listed two players as out for the game, with offensive lineman Ryan Bates dealing with a concussion and defensive back Elijah Hicks out with an ankle injury.

The Bears will also sit Tyler Scott, Ameer Speed, Kiran Amegadjie and Dominique Robinson as inactives for the game.

For the Lions, both wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery, who were questionable for the game, will suit up for Thursday’s game, giving their offense a shot in the arm as they try to break a seven-game losing streak in Thanksgiving games.

The Lions will be without offensive lineman Taylor Decker, their starting left tackle, as he deals with a leg injury. Cornerback Carlton Davis will also miss the game.

The game is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m., and will air on CBS.