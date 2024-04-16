The eyes of the sports world are on women's basketball, and the Chicago Sky are in the center of the storm after they added two stars to their lineup during Monday's WNBA Draft.

The Sky secured LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso Monday night, and Reese was already making the rounds Tuesday, including a stop on the "Today" show.

“It’s a great moment, I’m super excited to go into the W this has always been a dream for me," Reese said. “Everything they’re building in Chicago I feel like that’s for me... being able to go to Chicago where they’re winning is exciting.”

Chicago businesses, fans and officials took no time in jumping to welcome the dynamic duo to Chicago.

“We love women’s basketball here in Chicago," said former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been a Chicago Sky season ticket holder since the start. “The talent has been there for years and it’s well overdue for them to get the praise they deserve.”

Chicago native and hall of famer Dwyane Wade posted to X saying "the foundation is set" and there's a "new era" in Chicago with these new players.

The Wieners Circle in Chicago also posted to social media saying Reese and Cardoso can eat for free for as long as they are on the Sky roster.

“I think they’re going to fit in so well in the city. And we said we’re going to become Chicago Sky’s biggest fans now," said Chicagoan Katie Gonzalez.

She hosts a podcast about sports from the female perspective, 'The Fanalyst,' alongside friend Regina Gato.

“Our whole goal that we set out to do is make sports more approachable for girls and let them know you’re allowed to be a fan," Gonzalez said.

And with some of the biggest players from women's college basketball coming to the Midwest the two will have plenty of content to talk about.

"It's going to be must see TV," Gato said. "Get your popcorn, get ready because this draft class is going to bring the WNBA to another level.”

The Sky kick off their season May 15 against Dallas, with their home opener May 25 against Connecticut. For those curious, the squad will welcome Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to Chicago for the first time on June 23.