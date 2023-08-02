3 people, including young child, shot in Auburn Gresham

Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene Wednesday after three people were shot.

According to Chicago fire officials, there were two separate shooting scenes, with one at 81st and Elizabeth. There, a man was shot, and he was transported to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

Nearby at 81st and Ashland, two other individuals were shot. A woman was taken to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, and a young child was also transported to a hospital in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, fire officials said.

No suspects are currently in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.