Where to watch NASCAR Chicago Street Race live this weekend

NOTE: Live video will appear at the top of this story Friday and Sunday. Tune in at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Chicago will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in historic fashion -- with a massive, first-of-its-kind NASCAR street race speeding through the city's downtown.

The race will see some of the world's best drivers navigating a course that will take them through busy downtown streets and around iconic city landmarks.

Looking to watch all the festivities and excitement?

Here's what to know whether you're looking to see it in person or watch from afar:

Where can I see the race in person downtown?

Depending on your ticket purchase, there are different locations along the course to see the race itself.

Here's what' NASCAR recommends as the best viewing locations:

PRESIDENT’S PADDOCK CLUB

"The President's Paddock Club provides guests with the best view for race day from a two-level elevated deck overlooking the Start/Finish Line with comfortable theater-style seating to ensure a luxurious experience while enjoying the event," the website states.

TRACKSIDE CLUB

According to NASCAR, "some of the best seats on a road course are the ones right around the turn points."

"Fans can witness overtaking action and fast decision-making by the drivers as they come out of long straightaways.

Trackside Club allow for a range of viewing locations from Turns 6 through 9.

OTHER RESERVED SPOTS

There will also be elevated grandstands for fans to "get a better vantage point of the cars flying by." There will be three seating options from Turns 9 or 10, which include the final stretch before the finish line.

Where can you watch on TV or stream?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago will offer extensive multi-platform coverage of the momentous sporting event beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

The coverage will feature live event previews, pre-race specials, live on-site reports, interviews with NASCAR drivers and executives, downtown sights & sounds of all the weekend festivities, fan interviews and more.

“This is a very exciting time in the City of Chicago and our staff couldn’t be prouder to work on a project of this magnitude and present multi-platform coverage of it across our three local properties,” said John Schippman, vice president of Sports Content for NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will be a history-making moment for our city, and we are looking forward to being in the middle of all the action and take our viewers along for the ride.”

Here's the schedule of where and when you can watch:

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

6:30 PM (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

A “Race by the Lake” preview will special featuring NBC 5 Chicago/NBC Sports Chicago anchor and host Leila Rahimi, along with the latest NASCAR race reports via Ruthie Polinsky, will offer a live half-hour special from Buckingham Fountain that delivers an in-depth preview of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series “The Loop 121” race and the weekend’s primary event, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220.” In addition to special guest interviews and an in-depth look at the 12-turn, 2.2 mile course, “Race by the Lake” will also take viewers behind-the-scenes with a NASCAR team, highlighting the physical and mental focus on how one prepares for this unique moment in NASCAR history.

In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, fans can also view these programs and more on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch programming via NBCSportsChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, along with the NBC Sports Chicago app and NBC Chicago app. (Watch live in the video player at the top of this story.)

SATURDAY, JULY 1

4:00 P.M. (LIVE) – USA Network

NASCAR Xfinity Series “The Loop 121” (Broadcast team - Play by Play: Rick Allen; Analysts: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Mike Bagley; Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon)

5:00 PM (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 5 p.m. will provide LIVE reports from Buckingham Fountain featuring the latest NASCAR event day news, interviews, opening race day festivity highlights and a preview of Sunday’s primary NASCAR Cup Series battle.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

2:30 P.M. (LIVE) – NBC SPORTS CHICAGO PLUS (+)

A one hour, preview special, “Start Your Engines: NASCAR’s First Street Race presented by IDOT," will be hosted by Leila Rahimi with race day reports provided by Ruthie Polinsky. The race day event from Buckingham Fountain will preview the highly-anticipated NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220" and feature driver interviews, special guest interviews and on-site fan interaction segments featuring NBC 5 Chicago’s popular, Emmy-nominated Chicago Today hosts Cortney Hall and Matt Rodrigues.

In addition to the respective cable/satellite channel locations for NBC Sports Chicago Plus (+), viewers can also watch the “Start Your Engines” NASCAR special on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch this special on NBCSportsChicago.com, NBCChicago.com, along with the NBC Sports Chicago app and NBC Chicago app. (Watch live in the video player at the top of this story.)

4:00 P.M. (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO & PEACOCK

Event coverage for the NASCAR Cup Series “Grant Park 220” begins at 4 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. (Broadcast team - Play by Play: Rick Allen; Analysts: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, Mike Bagley; Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Klingerman)

10:30 P.M. (LIVE) – NBC 5 CHICAGO

Sports Sunday featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Ruthie Polinsky will provide viewers with a full “NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend” recap, featuring race highlights, driver interviews, a recap of the event’s city festivities during the weekend and much more.