NASCAR has revealed their lineup of headline performers for the Chicago street race in 2024, and some of the biggest names in music will make their way to town for a series of performances.

According to NASCAR officials, Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina will perform before the Cup Series race in Chicago on Sunday, July 7.

On July 6, The Black Keys will perform prior to the Xfinity Series Race in Grant Park, while The Chainsmokers will perform as part of an event with NASCAR Cup Series drivers to cap off the evening.

In addition, NASCAR officials say that they will also be putting together a musical showcase celebrating the city of Chicago and acts that originated in the Windy City. They will also produce a special performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of the invention of Chicago House Music, officials said.

More details on those concerts will be released in coming weeks.

Last year’s musical events were wiped out by rain and lightning, with none of the headlining acts able to take the stage because of the soggy conditions. That did include The Chainsmokers, as well as country star Miranda Lambert and blues artist Charley Crockett.

Flooding on Lower Hutchison Field and lightning led to the cancellations of concerts at the event.

Admission to the concerts is included with all two-day passes purchased for the event, according to NASCAR officials.