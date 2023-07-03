Will NASCAR fans be refunded after concerts, part of races canceled?

Concerts at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival were canceled both days over the weekend as storms and heavy rain and flooding made for difficult conditions, leaving major performers off the stage for the highly anticipated event.

What will that mean for ticket holders who planned to see shows from artists like The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert and more?

The weather issues also led NASCAR officials to declare Cole Custer the winner of the inaugural Loop 121 Race on Sunday and forced the shortening of the inaugural Grant Park 220 by several laps.

"Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the city of Chicago has been strong and among the most valuable assets in reaching this historic weekend," officials said. "In the spirit of that partnership, returning on Monday for the completion of a NASCAR Xfinity Series event two laps short of halfway was an option we chose not to employ."

Gates for the event did not open on time Sunday morning because “of the threat of severe weather," and after an estimated start time of 10:45 a.m. was set, rain intensified, causing the race to be delayed.

In addition, scheduled concerts by country star Miranda Lambert and blues artist Charley Crockett have been canceled due to flooding in Lower Hutchison Field, according to officials. One day earlier, lightning forced the cancellations of a performance by The Chainsmokers.

NASCAR has not yet returned NBC Chicago's requests for comment on the potential for refunds following what was a fluid situation in the lead up to the historic race.

According to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race website here, it’s possible that ticket holders may be eligible for a ticket to a future NASCAR event, but “cash refunds will not be issued.”

NASCAR’s website also states that its “weather protection plan will not apply to races that were shortened due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances where the event is counted as official by the appropriate sanctioning body.”

Here's a look at what the NASCAR Chicago website said about severe weather and postponed events:

What is the NASCAR event policy for inclement weather?

"The Chicago Street Race Weekend Weather Protection Program applies to General Admission, General Admission + and reserved seats only for the Saturday and Sunday race weekend (NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series) that is postponed and rescheduled to a different date due to inclement weather. Fan(s) may exchange any General Admission, General Admission + or regular grandstand tickets that were not used on the rescheduled date for a future NASCAR race (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Series) at a participating property. Unused regular grandstand tickets may be exchanged for a grandstand ticket of equal or lesser value based on event and seating location availability at the time of redemption. Complete the request form at nascarchicago.com/weather below (available once the race has been officially postponed) to inquire about eligibility and exchanging your ticket."

How much credit would be issued if one of the two weekend events is postponed?

"Since the Chicago Street Race is a weekend ticket, credit would be issued in the following manner if one of the two weekend events is postponed:

If the Saturday Xfinity event is postponed and not run as part of the scheduled event weekend, any eligible unused tickets for the rescheduled event would be eligible for a 20% credit on the total amount paid.*

*If the Saturday Xfinity event is postponed from Saturday, but is completed on Sunday as part of the weekend event, no eligible credit would apply.

If the Sunday NASCAR Cup event is postponed, any eligible unused tickets for the rescheduled event would be eligible for an 80% credit on the total amount paid."

Can I get a cash refund for my tickets?

"No. Cash refunds will not be issued. This policy allows regular grandstand tickets to be exchanged for future NASCAR races at any participating venue listed"

What about other purchased items such as parking, camping, suites, pit or fan zone passes, etc.?

"The NASCAR Weather Protection Program only covers regular grandstand tickets."

What if the event is shortened due to weather?

"The Weather Protection Program will not apply to races that were shortened due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances where the event is counted as official by the appropriate sanctioning body."