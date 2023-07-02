NASCAR Chicago updates: Gate-opening for Xfinity race delayed due to weather

Weather issues caused the postponement of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 121 race, and sailing continues to be rough as weather is once again causing issues with the resumption of the race Sunday.

Gates for the event did not open on time Sunday morning because “of the threat of severe weather.”

In the latest update from officials, gates are now expected to open at 10:15 a.m., with a race time yet to be determined.

The race, which completed 24 laps on Saturday before lightning caused a halt to the proceedings, was supposed to resume at 10 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Loop 121 is scheduled to consist of 56 laps.

NASCAR has not yet provided a full update on the schedule of events for Sunday.

The Cup Series race, which was originally scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, was then moved up to 4:05 p.m. because of weather issues, according to NASCAR officials. It is unclear whether the weather delay for the Xfinity race will impact the start of the Cup Series competition.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they become available.