Here's how the track for NASCAR's 2024 street race in Chicago will look

NASCAR will make its return to Chicago for its second annual street race next season, and on Thursday the organization announced the track configuration for the event.

Last year's event was impacted by rain and a slew of crashes all over the course, but NASCAR is hoping for better weather and cleaner action in the coming year.

Fans will undoubtedly recognize the layout, as it will remain the same for the next edition of the race.

Here is a full map of the track, as provided by NASCAR:

Here is a turn-by-turn breakdown of the 12-turn street race. The Xfinity Series race will take place on July 6, and the Cup Series race will take place on July 7, 2024.

Front Straightaway:

The front straightaway and pit road will be housed on South Columbus Drive, running along a two-block stretch that will take the race past the iconic Buckingham Fountain.

Turn One:

The drivers will hang a left onto East Balbo Drive, heading toward Lake Michigan.

Turn Two:

Drivers will then turn right onto the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, hurtling toward the Museum Campus with the Field Museum ahead of them and with the softball fields at Grant Park on their right.

Turn Three:

The slow right-hand curve in front of the Field Museum will mark the third turn on the track.

Turn Four:

Drivers will hang a 90-degree turn onto East Roosevelt Road at the southernmost point of the circuit.

Turn Five:

Drivers will then turn back onto South Columbus Drive, heading northward down a long straightaway.

Turn Six:

At one of the most interesting parts of the race-track, the drivers will hang a left onto East Balbo Drive, coming close to where Turn One is located.

Turn Seven:

A right-hand turn onto South Michigan Avenue will send the drivers heading back toward the north and into a chicane, representing one of the most challenging spots on the track.

Turn Eight:

Drivers will follow the curve of Congress Plaza to the right, beginning a sweeping chicane that will take drivers across Ida B. Wells Drive.

Turn Nine:

This turn will be located in front of Buckingham Fountain, and will send drivers back toward the left and back toward Michigan Avenue.

Turn Ten:

This turn will put drivers briefly back onto Michigan Avenue, heading northward as they make another quick right-hand turn.

Turn Eleven:

This turn represents the most northerly portion of the course, with drivers hanging another right onto East Jackson Drive. The famous lions of the Art Institute of Chicago will also be near this turn at the intersection of Michigan and Jackson.

Turn Twelve:

This turn will put drivers back on the front straightaway, sending them to the right and back down Columbus Drive for a long straightaway.